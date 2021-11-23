MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,717 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Identiv by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Identiv by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Identiv by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Identiv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. Identiv, Inc. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $25.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $494.99 million, a PE ratio of 557.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $447,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,842 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,013.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Kremen sold 16,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $402,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,414 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,573. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INVE. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.