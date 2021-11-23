MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,523 HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYRE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Brian Allan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HYRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of HyreCar from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

HYRE stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. HyreCar Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $121.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 84.72% and a negative return on equity of 258.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About HyreCar

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

