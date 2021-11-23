MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,194 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 25.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 508,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 102,379 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1,953.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 325,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,875,000. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Frank J. Monaco bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Muransky bought 9,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $134,347.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,065 shares of company stock worth $239,748. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 21.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

