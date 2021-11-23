Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 87,080.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 150.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 14,851 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,439,000 after purchasing an additional 81,884 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 20.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 172,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $59.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.51. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $60.75.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.