Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 26,891 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 103,426.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,891 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

