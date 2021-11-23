Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 122,555.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,571 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3,325.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.56 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The company had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.25%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

