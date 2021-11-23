Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 108,880.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,888 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $20,019,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $17,280,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,768,000 after purchasing an additional 196,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,081,000 after purchasing an additional 191,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,099,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.40. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $64.32. The company has a market capitalization of $506.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

