Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 107,485.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,869,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64,524 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 968,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,888,000 after purchasing an additional 46,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,485,000 after purchasing an additional 37,520 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,764,000 after buying an additional 37,629 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after buying an additional 141,754 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STC opened at $78.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.55. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $80.14.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $836.73 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $82,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,507 shares of company stock worth $511,660 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on STC. TD Securities began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

