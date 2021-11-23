Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 18,417 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 102,316.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 190,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 257,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65,343 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,172,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.62.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

