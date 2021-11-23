Michael Doogue Sells 2,311 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $75,315.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Michael Doogue also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 1st, Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $527,948.06.
- On Monday, September 13th, Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $2,801,070.10.
- On Friday, September 3rd, Michael Doogue sold 53,478 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $1,670,117.94.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $506,019.97.
Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $31.10. 765,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,173. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average is $29.15. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion and a PE ratio of 97.25.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,397,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 952,511 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,799,000 after acquiring an additional 340,911 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 43,415 shares during the period. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ALGM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
