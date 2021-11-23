Michael Doogue Sells 2,311 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $75,315.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Doogue also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $527,948.06.

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $2,801,070.10.

On Friday, September 3rd, Michael Doogue sold 53,478 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $1,670,117.94.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $506,019.97.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $31.10. 765,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,173. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average is $29.15. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion and a PE ratio of 97.25.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,397,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 952,511 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,799,000 after acquiring an additional 340,911 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 43,415 shares during the period. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.