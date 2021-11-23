Millennium Management LLC Acquires 83,195 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 624,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,195 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.02% of Immersion worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Immersion during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Immersion during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Immersion by 135.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Immersion by 640.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Immersion during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

In other Immersion news, Director William C. Martin sold 640,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $4,704,073.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 519,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $3,654,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,164,041 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,989. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $191.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.86. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Immersion had a net margin of 53.02% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.