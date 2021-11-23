Millennium Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 521,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,943 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,509,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after acquiring an additional 193,258 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,950,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,417,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 715.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 475,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 416,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 380,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter.

SDACU stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

