Millennium Management LLC Has $5.68 Million Stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 72,077 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $105,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of ATRA opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.03.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $82,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,734 shares of company stock valued at $977,849 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

