Millennium Management LLC Purchases 187,965 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 334.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,965 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,963,000. Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $249,000.

BKLN opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

