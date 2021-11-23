Millennium Management LLC Sells 341,451 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,451 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,804,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,576,000 after buying an additional 201,622 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,556,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,636,000 after purchasing an additional 166,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,892,000 after purchasing an additional 550,838 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,271 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,203,000 after purchasing an additional 240,093 shares during the period.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $69.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.99. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.86 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 1,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

