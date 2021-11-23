Minereum (MNE) Hits Market Cap of $1.11 Million

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Minereum has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $39,248.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum coin can now be bought for about $0.0799 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Minereum has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00046850 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00234331 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00088271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,868,237 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

