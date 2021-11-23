Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mission Produce Inc. sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally. Its operating segments consists Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. The company serves retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Mission Produce Inc. is based in Oxnard, California. “

Shares of AVO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,883. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.04 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $800,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $127,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,664 shares of company stock worth $1,004,271. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 405.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,037 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after acquiring an additional 804,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 391,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 269,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

