Mithril Trading Up 58.5% Over Last Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $89.01 million and $105.99 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can now be bought for about $0.0890 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mithril has traded up 58.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

