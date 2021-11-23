MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 2,077 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,708 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 415.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,411,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,565 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,806,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,547,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,202 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 327.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,197,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,666,000 after acquiring an additional 917,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.25. 13,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,841. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.