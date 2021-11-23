MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 533 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in McDonald’s by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $253.36. The company had a trading volume of 35,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,067. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $257.53. The stock has a market cap of $189.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

