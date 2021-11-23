MJP Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 737,826 shares of company stock worth $205,921,946 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $291.56. 124,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,069,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.39.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

