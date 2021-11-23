MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 468 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,970,163 shares of company stock valued at $688,397,841 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $336.83. 258,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,795,510. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.21. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $936.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

