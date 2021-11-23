MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 718 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,849. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.74 and its 200-day moving average is $294.20. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $236.05 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

