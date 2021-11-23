MJP Associates Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.89. 25,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,648. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

