MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $406,000 Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 49.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 311.2% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 70.6% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,099. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average of $92.62. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

