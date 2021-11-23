MJP Associates Inc. ADV Makes New $204,000 Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,223,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after buying an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAA traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.21 and a 1-year high of $207.68. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.88 and a 200-day moving average of $184.21.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.92%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

