MKM Partners Downgrades Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Sell

MKM Partners lowered shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $75.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.34.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $62.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

