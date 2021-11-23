Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.440-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-$214 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.73 million.Model N also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.20.

MODN stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.13. 1,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,169. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99. Model N has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Model N will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $65,096.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,216 shares of company stock worth $891,450. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Model N worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

