Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.33.

MHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $181.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.94. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $124.16 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Boston Partners increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,661,000 after buying an additional 222,227 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $41,138,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,041,000 after buying an additional 208,426 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,654.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,802,000 after purchasing an additional 147,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

