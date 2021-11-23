Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MOH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $310.02.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $302.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $196.08 and a 12-month high of $316.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,239,000 after buying an additional 93,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,662,000 after acquiring an additional 519,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,829,000 after purchasing an additional 176,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,897,000 after purchasing an additional 76,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 905,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,663 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

