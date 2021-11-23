Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TAP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.50. 13,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,091. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.