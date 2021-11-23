Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Momo worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Momo by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Momo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Momo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Momo by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Momo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.63. Momo Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Momo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

