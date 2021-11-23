Monero Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.35 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $20,769.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.43 or 0.00405560 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

