Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) Head-To-Head Survey

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Monolithic Power Systems and Alimco Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monolithic Power Systems 0 1 9 0 2.90 Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus price target of $560.33, suggesting a potential upside of 0.44%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Alimco Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monolithic Power Systems $844.45 million 30.45 $164.38 million $4.45 125.36 Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Alimco Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monolithic Power Systems 19.22% 19.66% 15.47% Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats Alimco Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers. The company was founded by Michael R. Hsing, and James C. Moyer on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, WA.

Alimco Financial Company Profile

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.