Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Short Interest Up 18.7% in October

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the October 14th total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.
NASDAQ:MNST opened at $90.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.30. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $82.96 and a one year high of $99.89.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 81.6% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.
Recommended Story: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.