Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Short Interest Up 18.7% in October

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the October 14th total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $90.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.30. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $82.96 and a one year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 81.6% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

