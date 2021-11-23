Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives $402.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $402.50.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO stock traded down $8.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $378.63. The stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,792. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s has a one year low of $261.38 and a one year high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $709,492 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Moody’s by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.