Moonriver (MOVR) Price Tops $391.08 on Top Exchanges

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for $391.08 or 0.00682386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $931.39 million and $41.53 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00071914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00073463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00089360 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.02 or 0.07504797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,261.48 or 0.99914891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,164,615 coins and its circulating supply is 2,381,601 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

