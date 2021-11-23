Morgan Stanley Buys Shares of 150,000 iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB)

Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,414,000. Morgan Stanley owned 20.00% of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,414,000.

Shares of LQDB opened at $101.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.14. iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.40 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

