Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 625,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 433,088 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $14,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 184.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WEN. Oppenheimer raised Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 161,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $3,803,547.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $1,166,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 872,600 shares of company stock valued at $20,280,639. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

