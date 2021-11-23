Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 630,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,115 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 129,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 189,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 93,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.28.

