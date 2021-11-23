Morgan Stanley Increases Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $78.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.56.

CPE stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $71,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $177,696 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

