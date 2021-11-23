Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,168 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 12.61% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $15,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 47.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 229.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 128,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVOL opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

