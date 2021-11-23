Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 737,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $15,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 434.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NASDAQ KBWD opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

