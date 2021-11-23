MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €240.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($272.73) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €241.00 ($273.86) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($275.00) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($207.95) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €211.64 ($240.50).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €180.85 ($205.51) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €193.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €201.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €177.15 ($201.31) and a 12-month high of €224.90 ($255.57).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

