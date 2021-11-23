Multiplier Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $196,408.83 and approximately $2,538.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Multiplier has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00071008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00073678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00089805 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,263.84 or 0.07446441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,197.04 or 0.99889900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

