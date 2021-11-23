Multiplier Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a market cap of $196,408.83 and approximately $2,538.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Multiplier has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00071008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00073678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00089805 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,263.84 or 0.07446441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,197.04 or 0.99889900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

