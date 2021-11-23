Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA) Insider Mathew Ryan Sells 15,000,000 Shares

Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA) insider Mathew Ryan sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24), for a total transaction of A$5,025,000.00 ($3,589,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Murray Cod Australia Company Profile

Murray Cod Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the breeding, growing, and marketing of Murray Cod fish in Australia. The company also constructs and sells aquaculture equipment. It serves restaurants, wholesalers, and Asian export markets. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Griffith, Australia.

