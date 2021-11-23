Murray Income Trust Plc (MUT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.25 on December 22nd

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MUT stock opened at GBX 915 ($11.95) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 903.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 906.31. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56. Murray Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 786 ($10.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 959.50 ($12.54).

In related news, insider Alan Giles acquired 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 911 ($11.90) per share, with a total value of £18,429.53 ($24,078.30).

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

