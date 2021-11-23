N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 4,016 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,317,000 after buying an additional 4,340,845 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,159,000 after buying an additional 1,495,984 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 580.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 862,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,799,000 after purchasing an additional 735,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,096,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,109,000 after purchasing an additional 734,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Shares of XEL opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.