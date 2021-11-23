National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.17

Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.17 and last traded at $61.17, with a volume of 4533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.88.

NFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

